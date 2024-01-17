This Scene From '12th Fail' Is 'Exaggerated', Claims Railway Officer

The UPSC interview, or the Personality Test, is the final stage of the Civil Services Examination (File)

Indian Railway Accounts Service (IRAS) officer Ananth Rupanagudi recently shared his perspective on Vikrant Massey's 2023 hit film '12th Fail'. Mr Rupanagudi praised the kindness and humility of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma, the real-life inspiration for Vikrant Massey's role, and his wife Shraddha Joshi. However, his take on the movie's final UPSC interview scene went viral on social media.

Mr Rupanagudi said that real-life UPSC interviews are not as "hostile or judgemental" as portrayed in the film while acknowledging the use of "artistic liberties".

In a series of posts on X [formerly Twitter] Mr Rupanagudi wrote, "We know @ManojSharmaIPS and his wife, Shraddha, when I was posted in Mumbai. We met through a common friend a few times. They are a great couple and Manoj is such a wonderful person," adding, "Of course, we did not know anything about his struggles to reach where he is now."

Talking about the Vidhu Vinod Chopra hit, Mr Rupanagudi wrote, "Regarding the #12thFailMovie, it's reasonably well-made with certain 'artistic liberties' that slightly exaggerate the UPSC examination process and efforts. Yes, it requires a lot of effort but generally, the interview panel members aren't hostile and aren't so judgemental."

However, he also claimed to "understand that these aspects have to flow with the script", stating, "Normally the interviews are held in summer and a coat can cause a great amount of discomfort. But the love story is very well portrayed & from the little I have seen; Manoj is still the strongly besotted husband."

The UPSC interview, or the Personality Test, is the final stage of the Civil Services Examination. It assesses candidates' suitability for roles like IAS, IPS, and IFS. The interview panel, comprising experienced individuals, evaluates candidates on personality, communication, and awareness. Lasting around 30-40 minutes, the interview covers topics such as education, work, hobbies, and current affairs. It aims to gauge candidates' understanding of various issues, ethical values, and problem-solving skills. The interview emphasizes thought process, expression clarity, and depth of understanding, with candidates showcasing their personality and leadership traits.