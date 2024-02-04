IIT vs UPSC (Civil Services): Anand Mahindra's Take On Toughest Exam

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra on Sunday brought the internet's attention to the perceived difficulty of entrance exams in the country.

The industrialist, who earlier praised actor Vikrant Massey's performance in 12th Fail, revealed that the film forced him to seek details about how aspirants prepare for the UPSC exam. Released last year on October 27, 12th Fail is inspired by the life story of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma and his wife IRS officer Shraddha Joshi.

Now, Mr Mahindra on X (formerly Twitter) has re-shared the list of the world's “Top Toughest Exams”, where the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam occupied the third ranking, after IIT JEE (in second).

While pointing out this ranking of the list, Mr Mahindra revealed that an IIT graduate, who sat for the UPSC exam told him that it is “tougher than IIT JEE”.

The industrialist added that if that is the case then this world ranking needs to be changed.

Re-sharing last year's post by The World Ranking, Anand Mahindra wrote, “After seeing 12th Fail I checked around and spoke to a number of young people about the relative difficulty of our entrance exams. One of them was a graduate of IIT who is involved in a business startup but who had also taken the UPSC exam. He stated emphatically that UPSC is much tougher than the IIT JEE. I wonder if this is a commonly held perception, in which case this ranking needs to change!”

It must be noted that China's Gaokao is the toughest exam in the world, as per the list. Apart from IIT JEE and UPSC, India's GATE (Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering) has occupied the eighth spot on the list.

The World Ranking on October 26, 2023, wrote, “Which exam is the toughest? Top Toughest Exams in the World. 1. China → Gaokao Exam, 2. India → IIT JEE Exam, 3. India → UPSC Exam, 4, England → Mensa, 5, US/Canada → GRE, 6, US/Canada → CFA, 7, US → CCIE, 8. India → GATE, 9. US → USMLE, 10, US → California Bar Exam.”

Earlier in January Anand Mahindra praised the 12th Fail in a detailed post on X (formerly Twitter). He also offered three reasons why the movie is a must-watch.

Sharing a poster of the Vidhu Vinod Chopra directorial, Mr Mahindra on January 17 wrote, “Finally saw ‘12th Fail' over this past weekend. If you see only one film this year, make it this one. Why? 1. Plot: This story is based on real-life heroes of the country. Not just the protagonist, but the millions of youth, hungry for success, who struggle against extraordinary odds to pass what is arguably one of the most competitive exams in the world. 2. Acting: Vidhu Chopra does a brilliant job of the casting. Each character is credible in the role & they turn in gritty, passionate performances. But Vikrant Massey delivers a bravura performance that merits a National Film Award. He was not just acting out the character's life, he was living it. 3. Narrative style: Vidhu Chopra emphatically reminds us that great cinema is about great stories. Period. And that special effects are no match for the simplicity & authenticity of a story well told.

Anand Mahindra added, “The highlight for me was the interview scene. Yes, it may seem a bit contrived, but the profound dialogue makes this sequence hit you squarely between the eyes and shows you what India must do to build a new Bharat. Mr Chopra, yeh dil maange more films like this!”

Responding to his appreciation, Vikrant Massey wrote, “Thank you, Mr. Mahindra. Your appreciation for our efforts and recommendation for the film means the world to me. And I'm sure each & every member of our team shares the same excitement. You've been an inspiration to millions through your commitment to excellence & compassion. Guess we did something right. Thank you again.”