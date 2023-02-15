'This One Hits Different': Boeing India Chief On Landmark Plane Deal

Salil Gupte said Boeing will work tirelessly for Air India's success. (File)

Boeing India chief Salil Gupte on Tuesday shared his happiness over the multi-billion dollars Air India deal that stands out for being the largest shopping event in the commercial aviation history. Thanking Air India and its new owner, Tata group, Mr Gupte said Boeing will work tirelessly for their success.

As an Indian-American who gets to live the dream of leading Boeing in India, this one just "hits different," as they say.



Our success depends on the success of our Customers. Thank you to Air India and Tata for your faith in us. We will work tirelessly towards your success. https://t.co/xuCdqeyihp — Salil Gupte (@SalilAnilGupte) February 14, 2023

As part of the landmark deals, Air India will buy 470 passenger aircraft - 250 from France's Airbus and 220 from American plane-maker Boeing. The entire deal would cost between $70 and $80 billion, people with direct knowledge of the matter told NDTV.

US President Joe Biden yesterday announced the "historic" deal between Air India and Boeing. "This purchase will support over one million American jobs across 44 states, and many will not require a four-year college degree," said the President in a statement.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Biden also spoke over the Boeing-Air India deal and welcomed it as a "shining example of mutually beneficial cooperation".

Air India also has the option to buy 70 more aircraft from Boeing.