This Muslim Family Performed Last Rites Of Their Hindu Employee

Ramdev Sah was cremated according to Hindu rituals by Mohammad Rizwan and his family.

In Bihar, a Muslim family performed the last rites of a Hindu man, setting an example of communal harmony. A video showing Mohammad Rizwan Khan carrying Ramdev Sah's body on a bier has surfaced on social media.

Mr Sah used to work at Mr Rizwan's hosiery outlet in Patna. He worked at the shop for 25 years and was treated like a member of the family.

Mr Sah died at the age of 75 last week. He was cremated according to Hindu rituals by Mr Rizwan and his family.

Many Muslim neighbours were also present during the last rites.

Locals say that Mr Sah came to Mr Rizwan's shop more than two decades ago and he was impressed by his simplicity.

"He was like my father. When he came to my shop looking for a job, he must have been around 50. I told him you won't be able to do heavy work. Mr Sah told me that he is good in accounting and can manage the books," Mr Rizwan said.

"As age caught up with him and Mr Sah was not able to perform his duties, I asked him to take rest. I also told him that his salary will be paid and he doesn't have to worry about anything," he added.

Mr Rizwan said that Mr Sah was like a guardian.

He also commented on the ongoing communal clashes, saying that this is not the true nature of human beings. "What is being shown on television doesn't depict the correct picture. When a child gets injured we don't ask for his or her religion, we provide first aid. Similarly, Hindus attend our functions and we attend theirs."