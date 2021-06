The stash was recovered from the bags of the accused, officials said

Customs officials at Delhi airport today intercepted two South African nationals and seized heroin worth Rs 126 crore and weighing 18 kg from them.

The accused took a flight from Johannesberg on June 27 and landed in India today after a layover in Dubai, officials said.

The two had hid the stash in their bags, they said, adding, 10 kg was recovered from one and the remaining from the other.

The two have been arrested by the officials.