Trapped In Antarctica, Scientists Plead For Help, Accuse Colleague Of Death Threats

A South African Antarctic researcher has lodged serious allegations against a fellow team member, claiming both physical assault and a death threat, and is demanding urgent intervention, according to a report by the Sunday Times.

The claims were made in an email sent from the base, in which the sender expressed fear for their own and their colleagues' safety, urging immediate intervention. The email described a physical assault on the team leader and alleged that the attacker also issued a death threat, creating a climate of fear among the 10-person crew.

South Africa's Environment Minister, Dion George, confirmed that an assault had taken place and stated that the individual responsible had shown remorse and undergone psychological evaluation. The dispute reportedly stemmed from a disagreement over a weather-dependent task that required rescheduling.

With the base located more than 2,600 miles south of Cape Town and surrounded by harsh Antarctic conditions, the team is not expected to be relieved until December, when South Africa's SA Agulhas II ship returns. The nearest research facilities are Germany's Neumayer Station III, about 137 miles away, and Norway's Troll Base, approximately 118 miles inland.

The Department of Forestry, Fisheries, and the Environment has launched a full investigation into the incident, emphasizing that a wellness unit is in continuous contact with the team to ensure their well-being.

South Africa first established a research base in Antarctica in 1960 and also operates stations on Marion Island and Gough Island. This is not the first violent incident involving a South African research team; in 2017, a researcher on Marion Island reportedly attacked a colleague's laptop with an axe after a marriage proposal was rejected.