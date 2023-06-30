'This Is Dictatorship': NCP's Supriya Sule On Tamil Nadu Governor's Big Move

Supriya Sule said the Governor acted as if he was the BJP's Governor and not that of Tamil Nadu. (File)

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) working president Supriya Sule on Friday described Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi's move of dismissing a cabinet minister as "dictatorship".

Talking to reporters in Mumbai, Ms Sule said the governor acted as if he was the BJP's Governor and not that of Tamil Nadu.

The Governor dismissed Minister V Senthil Balaji from the Council of Ministers on Thursday, days after the latter was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a cash-for-jobs scam. However, he later decided to keep the dismissal order in abeyance for the time being and informed Chief Minister MK Stalin about it.

"This is dictatorship. Where is the Constitution and democracy?" Ms Sule asked.

If such an incident can happen in Tamil Nadu, it can happen in other states as well, the Baramati MP added.

When asked about the issue of Uniform Civil Code (UCC), she said, "It's too premature to react. Let the draft come and we will respond."

PM Modi on Tuesday pushed for implementation of the UCC in the country and said Muslims were being instigated over sensitive issues.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)