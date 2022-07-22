Third Monkeypox Case Confirmed In Kerala, Says State Health Minister: Report

All 3 cases of Monkeypox in India have been found in Kerala so far. (Representational)

A 35 year-old man, who came to Kerala from UAE earlier this month, has tested positive for monkeypox, making him the third case of the virus from the country as well as the state.

Kerala Health Minister Veena George said the Malappuram native arrived in the state on July 6 and was undergoing treatment at the Manjeri Medical College there.

His health condition is stable, she added.

The minister also said all those who were in close contact with the patient are being closely monitored.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)