3rd Wave 'Imminent': Doctors' Body IMA Says Tourism, Pilgrimage Can Wait

The IMA has warned against letting down the guard on the Covid front.

India's top doctors' body, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) today appealed to the Central and state governments to not let the guard down on the Covid front warning that a third wave was just round the corner. It expressed pain over complacency shown by authorities and the public in various parts of India at this crucial juncture.

It warned that India had only recently walked out of the disastrous second wave, thanks to considerable efforts of the modern medical fraternity and political leadership.

"With the global evidence available and the history of any pandemics, the third wave is inevitable and imminent...However, it is painful to note...in many parts of the country both the government and public are complacent and engaged in mass gatherings without following Covid protocols," an IMA press release said today.

"Tourist bonanza, pilgrimage travel, religious fervour all are needed, but can wait for few more months. Opening up these rituals and enabling people without vaccination to go scot-free in these mass gatherings are potential super spreaders for the Covid third wave," it said.

The consequences of treating a Covid patient and its impact on the economy will be much better than the economic loss suffered by avoiding such mass gathering, it said.

Going by the experience of the past year-and-a-half, the impact of the third wave can be mitigated by ensuring universal vaccination and following Covid-appropriate behaviour, according to IMA.

In a separate video message reiterating the IMA's views on the Covid preparedness across the country, the doctors' body's President Dr Johnrose Austin Jayalal said appealed to all state governments to translate the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi of a unified battle against the pandemic and control all mass gatherings.

"At this crucial juncture, in the next two-to-three months...let us not take any chances," he said.