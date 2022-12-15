Thief Snatches Phone Of Female Constable In Greater Noida, Senior Cop Suspended

A criminal assaulted and robbed a policewoman of her smartphone.

A thief snatched a mobile phone from a lady constable stationed at a police station in Greater Noida on Tuesday night. The incident took place in the Rabupura police station area, and the criminal fled when the victim shouted for help.

Vivek Srivastava, the Rabupura Police Station's station house officer (SHO), was suspended by Police Commissioner Laxmi Singh on Thursday for negligence in this matter. Mr. Srivastava is accused of failing to take appropriate action despite the woman's complaint.

According to the police statement, the incident occurred on December 13 at 7:30 p.m., when female constable Alka Chowdhary was on her way to Rabupura police station from Dadri area.

A drunk person approached the lady constable, snatched her phone, and fled. The police stated that the security forces are taking the necessary steps.

Police Commissioner Laxmi Singh suspended the station officer over the phone on negligence charges in this case, whose video is going viral.

"You are a police officer; why didn't you take action? We don't want such station officers. I am suspending you," the police commissioner said over the phone.

ACP-4 Greater Noida has been assigned to investigate the case.

Notably, when senior IPS officer Laxmi Singh took charge on November 30th as the police commissioner of Gautam Buddh Nagar (Noida), she became the first woman officer to head the Police Commissionerate in Uttar Pradesh. The police commissioner had said that the safety of women was her priority, but the crimes against women are not stopping in the area.