'They Can't Crush An Idea': Out Of Jail, Arvind Kejriwal Begins Campaign

Arvind Kejriwal addresses his first press conference after getting out of jail

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in his first press conference since his release from jail yesterday went straight for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP.

"They want to crush us, but the Aam Aadmi Party is an idea. It will keep growing the more they try to finish us," Mr Kejriwal said today.

He singled out PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah as engineers behind a power takeover within the BJP, referring to how the BJP changes chief ministers in many states before assembly elections to "clip their wings".