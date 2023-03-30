PM Modi Meets Director, Producer Of Oscar-Winning 'The Elephant Whisperers'

The Elephant Whisperers won the Oscar for Best Documentary Short Subject at the 95th Academy Awards

PM Modi Meets Director, Producer Of Oscar-Winning 'The Elephant Whisperers'

PM Modi with 'The Elephant Whisperers' director Kartiki Gonsalves and producer Guneet Monga.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently met the team of the Oscar-winning documentary The Elephant Whisperers including its director and producer.

In photos shared by the official Twitter handle of the Prime Minister, he is seen standing with the documentary's director Kartiki Gonsalves and producer Guneet Monga as they hold the Oscars. Netflix India's Vice President, Content, Monika Shergill is also seen in the photo.

“The cinematic brilliance and success of ‘The Elephant Whisperers' has drawn global attention as well as acclaim. Today, I had the opportunity to meet the brilliant team associated with it. They have made India very proud,” the tweet read.

Replying to the Prime Minister's post, producer Guneet Monga wrote, “Thank you for welcoming us to your home and honouring our film. Your support and encouragement mean a lot to us. We look forward to continuing "Make in India" the impactful content that reflects the diversity and richness of our nation”.

Others users too reacted to the post.

“A brilliant movie made. It is nice to see our PM acknowledging and celebrating every field, despite wins or losses!” a user wrote.

“Proud moment for India,” a comment read.

“True Sir! We are really very proud!” a person said.

 “We are proud of you all,” a user commented.

Another user shared, “Saw The Elephant Whisperers 2 days back.. wow!”

The Elephant Whisperers won the Oscar for Best Documentary Short Subject at the 95th Academy Awards. It is the first Indian film to win an Oscar in this category and the third to be nominated. The documentary is set in the Mudumalai National Park of Tamil Nadu and follows the story of an indigenous couple, Bomman and Belli, who look after an orphaned elephant named Raghu. It was released on Netflix in December last year.

Also Read

.