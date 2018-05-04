These Are India's 'Most Beautiful' Railway Stations

The Railway Ministry has come out with a list of best railway stations, and Chandrapur and Ballarpur are at first position, he said, speaking to reporters here.
Both stations will be awarded by the Railway Ministry, he said.
Mr Mungantiwar is the guardian minister for the Chandrapur district.
"A beautification drive for these two stations was undertaken a year ago. A team of artists from the Nagpur Government Chitrakala Mahavidyalay worked there," he said.
"A picture of a tiger on the stairs of the Ballarpur railway station has become a selfie-point. No passenger leaves without taking a selfie with the tiger," said the minister, adding that Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal called him to congratulate over the distinction the two stations have achieved.