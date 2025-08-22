These Apps Have Halted Real-Money Gaming Amid Crackdown On Online Betting

Several startups are pulling the plug on real-money gaming as the newly passed Online Gaming Bill, 2025, moves closer to becoming law. The proposed legislation, approved by both houses of Parliament, immediately affects platforms that allow users to wager money on games.

The bill bans all online games involving monetary transactions, including platforms where users deposit money with the expectation of winnings. This targets popular real-money gaming services, such as fantasy sports and skill-based money games, over concerns of addiction, financial harm, and potential misuse for money laundering and terror financing.

Here are some startups that have paused real-money gaming:

Dream 11

Dream Sports has paused all 'Pay to Play' contests on its newly launched fantasy sports app, Dream Picks, and is suspending its casual real-money gaming app, Dream Play. Both apps were introduced in recent months.

"In view of the recent development pertaining to 'The Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025', we are pausing all 'Pay to Play' Fantasy Sports contests on our platform. Your account balance is safe and available for you to withdraw from the Dream11 app," the company said in an app notice.

Hike (Rush)

Social media platform Hike is closing operations for its gaming platform Rush in India and shifting focus to the US. Kavin Bhati Mittal, Hike's founder and CEO, announced the development on his LinkedIn handle.

Zupee

Gaming startup Zupee has discontinued its "paid games" option. Its free titles like Ludo Supreme, Ludo Turbo, Snakes & Ladders, and Trump Card Mania remain available.

"In line with the new Online Gaming Bill 2025, we are discontinuing paid games, but our hugely popular free titles...will continue to be available for all users for free," a Zupee spokesperson said.

PokerBaazi

Gaming major Nazara announced that Moonshine Technologies Pvt Ltd, operator of the real-money gaming platform PokerBaazi, has halted operations following the government's ban on such apps.

"In due respect of the Government's mandate, Moonshine Technologies Pvt Ltd (Moonshine/PokerBaazi), an associate company in which Nazara holds a 46.07% stake, has ceased offering real money online gaming operations. The company will evaluate the future course of action following the enactment of the Bill," Nazara said in an exchange filing.

Probo

Probo has officially shut down its real-money gaming operations following the Online Gaming Bill. "As unfortunate as it is, we respect the government of India's latest Online Gaming Bill...Probo has decided to discontinue its real-money gaming operations with immediate effect until further notice," a spokesperson said.

Mobile Premier League

Mobile Premier League (MPL), India's first unicorn in the sector, has suspended all real-money games on its platform. It offered over 60 games, including fantasy sports, quizzes, board games, esports, and casual games. "Our foremost priority is our users. While new deposits will no longer be accepted, customers will be able to withdraw their balances seamlessly. However, online money games will not be available on the MPL platform anymore," the startup said.

Gameskraft

Gameskraft has paused real-money rummy offerings, while withdrawals remain available. "We are pausing 'Add Cash' and 'Gameplay services'...users' funds continue to be safe with us," the startup said. Its poker platform Pocket52 was paused in May.