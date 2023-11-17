'There Was Time When Becoming BJP Worker In Amethi Was Fatal': Smriti Irani

Union minister Smriti Irani Friday alleged that becoming a BJP or Sangh worker in Amethi, a traditional Congress bastion that she won defeating Rahul Gandhi in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, was once "risky, painful and fatal".

Addressing a programme organised in her parliamentary constituency to distribute blankets among the needy, the Women and Child Development as well as Minority Welfare minister said, "All our workers fought against the Gandhi family in Amethi at a time when becoming a BJP or Sangh worker here was risky, painful and fatal."

"But our workers were not afraid of them and kept fighting. The workers struggled against the Gandhi family. Today, the result of that struggle is in front of you all," the Union minister said.

The programme was also attended by Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brijesh Pathak and BJP State President Bhupendra Chaudhary. Blankets will be distributed among 8,000 beneficiaries.

Ms Irani said Amethi earlier saw only foundation stone-laying ceremonies but no inauguration ceremonies. "Because only the stones of the industries were laid and there was no trace of that industry. Amethi was once known for closed industries."

After the formation of the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Centre and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Uttar Pradesh, many industries were established here and a large number of people were getting employment.

Loans worth Rs 22,000 crores have been made available to people through 11 banks of Amethi district for setting up various industries, she said.

Deputy Chief Minister Brijesh Pathak said the people who ruled Amethi for decades did not bring development here. People's representatives including pradhans were deprived of their rights, but today offices of pradhans are opening in every village.

State BJP chief Bhupendra Chaudhary said the BJP-led Central and state governments are dedicated to the welfare of the poor.

Benefits of welfare schemes are reaching the poor directly, he said.

Earlier Smriti Irani reached Nasirabad in Rae Bareli on Friday morning.

Interacting with mediapersons there, she said elections are festival of democracy and asked the people of Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh to cast their votes.

