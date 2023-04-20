'There Shouldn't Be Any Mistake': Amit Shah's Blunt Message To Drugs Agency

Amit Shah also warned of the threat of narco-terrorism.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) should focus on cracking down on drug traffickers and cartels rather than targeting consumers, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Wednesday.

Speaking at a conference of anti-narcotics task forces from states and union territories, Mr Shah said that drug users were victims who needed rehabilitation, not criminalisation. He also warned of the threat of narco-terrorism and its impact on the country's economy and security.

"There should not be any mistake in the approach and our goal should be clear that one who consumes drugs is a victim and one who deals in drugs is a criminal, and they need to be dealt with firmly. We should help them in rehabilitation. The focus of investigation should be traffickers and cartels behind the drug trade," Mr Shah said.

Mr Shah said that drugs not only made the young generation hollow, but also had many adverse effects on the country's economy. He also said that through narco-terrorism, drug smugglers could breach the security of the country's border.

"If the 130 crore Indians fight it together, we will win this battle," he said, adding that the Narendra Modi government has set a target to make the country drug-free by 2047, the 100th year of Independence.