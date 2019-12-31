'#TheDecadeThatWas': Congress Hits Out On Unemployment, Internet Shutdown

As 2019 winds down, the Congress posted a series of tweets hitting out at the ruling BJP

The Congress launched a blistering attack on the centre today, taking on the ruling BJP over claims of economic development and protection of the environment, including a pointed reference to suspension of internet services in various states to quell backlash against the citizenship law. In a series of tweets - accompanied by illustrations - posted in both English and Hindi, the Congress compared annual unemployment rates, production of plastic, ground water levels and the number of cyber-crimes reported, among others.

Posted this afternoon under the hashtag #TheDecadeThatWas, the tweets compare data for each of the above indicators for the current year (2019) with around a decade ago, when the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government was in power.

One tweet takes aim at the centre over internet shutdowns and claims that internet connectivity, something now seen worldwide as a "basic necessity", had become "the new normal in BJP's 'new India'". According to the tweet number of shutdowns in 2012 was 5 and in 2019 it skyrocketed to 114.

At a time when the internet is being seen as a basic necessity, Internet shutdowns have become the new normal in BJP's 'New India'. No matter how hard the govt tries, the voice of the people can never be suppressed.#TheDecadeThatWaspic.twitter.com/gHAdD0yU5U — Congress (@INCIndia) December 31, 2019

Internet services have been suspended in various states this year, with Kashmir making the headlines. The centre blocked internet services in the former state on August 5, shortly before it withdrew special privileges under Article 370.

The decision, the government, has repeatedly claimed since, was deemed "necessary" in anticipation of violence in the region and "in view of statements by senior leaders of state".

It was only last week, after 145 days, that mobile internet in Kargil (part of the Union Territory of Ladakh) were restored; connections in the Kashmir Valley remain blocked.

Rather than providing employment opportunities to the youth, BJP's disastrous policies have resulted in the highest unemployment rate in 45 years. The youth of this country is restless but BJP ignores their voices.#TheDecadeThatWaspic.twitter.com/8G3D6tjjzH — Congress (@INCIndia) December 31, 2019

More recently internet services were also suspended, for varying periods of time, in states like Assam, Bengal, Uttar Pradesh and the national capital Delhi to control protests against the citizenship law. The internet remains suspended across large parts of UP.

The Congress also hit out at the centre over the annual unemployment rate which, the party claims, rose from 2 per cent in 2010 to 6.1 per cent in 2018.

Numerous reports have shown how water levels have been decreasing across many cities, yet no active step has been taken by the govt to check the depleting water levels. A basic necessity is not even on BJP's agenda.#TheDecadeThatWaspic.twitter.com/a05MQBMEnw — Congress (@INCIndia) December 31, 2019

Earlier this year the centre confirmed the unemployment rate was indeed 6.1 per cent but declined to provide comparable numbers. Chief Statistician Pravin Srivastava told reporters it was "unfair" to do so because the data was based on a "new metric".

At a time when climate change poses a great threat to our existence, we have a PM who doesn't believe in it & a govt that is doing little to address it. How long can this facade go on?#TheDecadeThatWaspic.twitter.com/YLIFF7Z1An — Congress (@INCIndia) December 31, 2019

Among other points the Congress took on the BJP over were ground water levels, plastic production, the growth in cyber-crimes and India's position on the United Nations' Happiness Index.

Cyber Crimes have seen a dramatic rise in the last decade but instead of controlling the same, BJP is often seen as complicit in spreading hate online, trolling women & spreading fake news.#TheDecadeThatWaspic.twitter.com/rAHgouDJV6 — Congress (@INCIndia) December 31, 2019

Indians aren't happy today & large part of the blame falls on the BJP govt. Their incompetence in governance doubled with the deeply disturbing hate politics has resulted in an unhappy population.#TheDecadeThatWaspic.twitter.com/puecFRB0mV — Congress (@INCIndia) December 31, 2019

"Indians aren't happy today & large part of the blame falls on the BJP govt. Their incompetence in governance doubled with the deeply disturbing hate politics has resulted in an unhappy population," the tweet read.