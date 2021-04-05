The VIP Candidates And Key Contests In Tamil Nadu Assembly Polls

Tamil Nadu elections: EPS, OPS, MK Stalin, TTV Dhinakaran and Kamal Haasan are key candidates

Traditional rivals Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam or DMK and All India Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam or AIADMK, that have between them largely managed to keep out national parties from political power in the state, clash this time with new players trying to queer the pitch and herald a new political beginning in the state.

In these crucial elections, for many key players who could be political VIPs and stars, there is no certainty in the outcome, even in their own constituency.

A snapshot of what you can expect in the VIP /star fights.

KEY CANDIDATES TO WATCH

Chief minister Edappadi Palaniswami is contesting from the Edappadi seat in Salem district, where he is pitted against a youngster, T Sampath Kumar of the DMK. The constituency has a considerable population of the Vanniyars and EPS move to provide 10.5 per cent internal quota for the community within the 20 per cent reservation for MBC/DNC category should help EPS romp home from a constituency that has elected him four times in the past. Plus Edappadi has already seen the advantages of being the CM's assembly seat in terms of infrastructure and development.

Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, popularly known as OPS, contests from Bodinayakanur in tomorrow's electoral battle. He is pitted against DMK's Thanga Tamizh Selvan, who was earlier in the AIADMK and was handpicked by Jayalallithaa to represent Andipatti after she moved to Srirangam. OPS and TTS don't see eye-to-eye.

The Thevar community may have reason to be disappointed with OPS, who practically handed the reins of the state into the hands of EPS.

Plus, Mr Panneerselvam realised that Sasikala supporters in the Thevar community, the AMMK would take away what were AIADMK votes in earlier elections. Then there is the backlash in the Mukkulathors of announcing 10.5 per cent of the internal quota to Vanniyars.

OPS has tried to do some damage control by saying the announcement was only provisional and not final, that it would await the final census data.

The DMK chief ministerial candidate MK Stalin is contesting from Kolathur to get a third consecutive term. He has nurtured the constituency well in the last 10 years. Mr Stalin's wife Durga also campaigned here. He is pitted against Aadi Rajaram of the AIADMK, whom he defeated earlier in Thousand Lights by a not very impressive margin. The constituency has a large middle and lower middle class and Muslim population. Stalin has the support of Left unions and Muslim groups. The AIADMK has sought disqualification of M K Stalin and countermanding of poll in the constituency, alleging violations.

TTV Dhinakaran has a stunning victory after contesting single-handedly in the R K Nagar bypoll, the seat that fell vacant after the death of J Jayalalithaa, The AIADMK lost and the DMK faced worse humiliation, losing its deposit. Mr Dhinakaran has moved south to Kovilpatti with an eye on the Thevar community vote in the constituency.

Actor-politician Kamal Haasan is contesting from Coimbatore South: The BJP has considerable presence and support in Coimbatore and Tiruppur belt and its women's organisation's national president Vanathi has been a popular local leader. Kamal Haasan and his MNM have said they will not use money power to lure voters but they did use star power in the form of his actor niece, Suhasini Maniratnam and daughter Akshara. Congress working president in Tamil Nadu Mayura Jayakumar is also in the fray. It is going to be a tough fight.

KEY CONTESTS

UDHAYANIDHI STALIN FROM CHEPAUK-THIRUVALLIKENI VS PMK CANDIDATE (MUSLIM POPULATION CONSTITUENCY):

Not expected to be too tough for Udhaynidhi Stalin, who is a well-known face as a film hero and who has managed to grab headlines, especially in the last leg of elections, starting with his brick stunt and then throwing virtual bricks at the NDA biggies.

He carried a brick around, with AIIMS written on it, telling people he has brought Madurai AIIMS with him, mocking the NDA for not making any progress on a grand announcement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2019.

When the "dynast" tag was used to attack him by EPS, PM Modi and Amit Shah, he turned the tables on them, saying he is not servile unlike EPS, he did not sideline senior leaders to become the Prime Minister and in Amit Shah's case, he said he was not like Jay Shah, who he alleged, had amassed unaccounted money.

MINISTER M R VIJAYABHASKAR (HEALTH MINISTER) VS SENTHIL BALAJI IN KARUR:

Vijayabhaskar has cried on his campaign trail, trying to win voters with emotion and sentiment.

MINISTER SP VELUMANI VS KARTIKEYA SIVASENAPATHY IN THONDAMUTHUR:

Municipal administration minister SP Velumani is the AIADMK strongman in Coimbatore, said to be close to EPS, and his victory in his constituency and influence in the region, may be crucial for the AIADMK. He is challenged by DMK's Kartikeya Sivasenapathy, of Jallikattu protest fame, who has used social media well to campaign against the alleged corruption of the minister.