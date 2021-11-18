PM Modi Speaks At The Sydney Dialogue: Top 5 Quotes

It is a great honour for the people of India that you have invited me to deliver the keynote at the inaugural Sydney Dialogue. I see this as a recognition of India's central role in the Indo Pacific region and in the emerging digital world.

The digital age is changing everything around us. It has redefined politics, economy and society. It is raising new questions on sovereignty, governance, ethics, law, rights and security. It is reshaping international competition, power and leadership.

With UPI (United Payments Interface) India has the largest instant payment systems in the world. Financial inclusion is the key.

We used technology such as Aarogya Setu to deliver COVID-19 vaccines to people across the huge geography of India.