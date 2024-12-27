Why Manmohan Singh Always Wore A Blue Turban

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh died on Thursday night at the age of 92. Dr Singh, often regarded as the architect of modern India's economy, was known for his signature blue turban. For years, the choice of this colour sparked curiosity. The mystery was unravelled by Dr Singh himself in a speech when he revealed that the light blue turban was a tribute to his alma mater, the University of Cambridge.

During a 2006 ceremony where he was honoured with a Doctorate of Law, Manmohan Singh shared the connection he shared with the colour. He explained that light blue was one of his favourite hues and served as a constant reminder of his time at Cambridge.

"The colour light blue is one of my favourites and is often seen on my head. My memories of my days in Cambridge are deep," the former Prime Minister had said.

The moment was made even more memorable when the late Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, the Chancellor of Cambridge University, pointed to Dr Singh's blue turban during the ceremony. "Look at the colour of his turban," the Duke remarked, leading the audience to applaud. It was during this exchange that Dr Singh spoke about the memories he cherished from his days at Cambridge, where his friends affectionately called him "Blue Turban."

Born in 1932 in Punjab, Manmohan Singh's academic journey led him from India to Cambridge, where he earned a First Class Honours degree in Economics in 1957. He went on to complete a D Phil in Economics from Oxford University. His intellectual foundation, combined with his leadership, later guided India through a period of economic transformation.

Dr Singh fondly reflected on his time at Cambridge, recalling how his teachers and peers instilled in him the virtues of open-mindedness, fearlessness, and intellectual curiosity. "My teachers and my peers in Cambridge taught me to be open to argument and to be fearless and lucid in the expression of one's opinions. These virtues and a relentless desire to pursue intellectual truth were inculcated in me at Cambridge," he said.

He also said he was grateful to the university, citing how economists like Nicholas Kaldor, Joan Robinson, and Amartya Sen influenced his development.

Manmohan Singh served as Prime Minister from 2004 to 2014. His body will be kept at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters in Delhi for public viewing. His last rites will be performed with full state honours on Saturday near Rajghat.