The Stories Of Valour You Need To Know Of Chakra Awardees

President Droupadi Murmu on Friday conferred 10 Kirti Chakras, including seven posthumously, to personnel of the Army and paramilitary forces for displaying indomitable courage and extraordinary valour in the line of duty. Besides four Kirti Chakra, the gallantry awards included 18 Shaurya Chakra (four posthumous), one Bar to Sena Medal, 63 Sena Medals, 11 Nao Sena Medals and six Vayu Sena Medals.

All about the Chakra award winners from the armed forces and Central Armed Police Forces.

President Murmu has also approved 39 Mention-in-Despatches, including to Army Dog Kent (posthumous) for their significant contributions in different military operations.

The operations include Operation Rakshak, Operation Snow Leopard, Operation Sahayata, Operation Hifazat, Operation Orchid and Operation Katchal.