'The Reality Of Mohalla Clinics Is...': BJP Slams Arvind Kejriwal

BJP Chief Adesh Gupta alleged that the DJB has accumulated a debt of around Rs 60,000 crore.

The Delhi unit of BJP on Sunday slammed Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for the "failures" of his government on various fronts, including Mohalla Clinics, Yamuna cleaning, and water supply.

Addressing a joint press conference at party office here, Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta said Kejriwal has been touting Mohalla Clinics as world class medical facilities. "The reality is half of the Mohalla Clinics are themselves sick," charged Gupta.

No reaction was immediately available from the ruling AAP.

Leader of Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri alleged that every year the Kejriwal government claims to be working to provide round-the-clock water supply in the city but a report of Delhi government says over 63 per cent people do not get water from the Delhi Jal Board (DJB).

He also alleged that the DJB has accumulated a debt of around Rs 60,000 crore.

West Delhi BJP MP Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma said that Kejriwal who is currently campaigning in Gujarat should also visit Sabarmati riverfront there.

"Kejriwal has been repeating every year that he will clean the Yamuna river and people will take dip in it. He is in Gujarat and should visit Sabarmati riverfront to learn how to clean Yamuna in Delhi," he said.

The press conference was also addressed by South Delhi MP Ramesh Bidhuri and MLA Vijender Gupta.

The unemployment rate of Delhi is higher than the national rate, claimed the South Delhi MP.

Addressing a public rally in Bharuch of poll-bound Gujarat, Mr Kejriwal asked people to vote for AAP to have employment, and top class schools and hospitals. “Vote for the BJP if you want dirty politics, corruption and hooliganism,” he said.