The Phrase That Stood Out For Anand Mahindra From PM's Parliament Speech

Anand Mahindra compared PM Modi's speech with Jawaharlal Nehru's Tryst with dynasty

After delivering a landslide win for BJP-led NDA, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday addressed the newly elected lawmakers at the Central Hall of the parliament. A particular phrase from the Prime Minister's hour-long speech stood out for Anand Mahindra, Chairman of Mahindra Group.

"In PM Modi's address yesterday to the NDA parliamentary party, one phrase stood out for me: 'Ab hamara koi paraya nahin ho sakta hai.' A phrase which should eventually become as memorable as 'Tryst with destiny.' All economic goals are secondary; This aspiration is far more vital," Mr Mahindra tweeted on Sunday.

The phase that roughly translates as "Now no one can be a stranger to us", was referred to by the businessman as aspirational.

PM Modi in his speech had said minorities had been cheated by the opposition and that it must stop immediately. "This election is special. Normally, elections divide, create rift, build walls. But in 2019, the elections have brought down walls, they have brought harmony between hearts," he said.

A day after PM Modi's Central Hall speech, Business tycoon Anand Mahindra recalled 'Tryst with Destiny', the address by independent India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru in the Constituent Assembly on the midnight of 14-15 August 1947.

"The phrase 'Ab hamara koi paraya nahin ho sakta hai' from PM Modi's speech would eventually become as memorable as 'Tryst with destiny'," Mr Mahindra said, referring to the iconic speech by Jawaharlal Nehru that had invoked the spirit of freedom and sovereignty.

Mr Mahindra, who has been vocal about the importance of democracy and freedom, had expressed his gratitude over being born in India when he cast his vote in Mumbai on April 29.

"The dominant emotion in my mind is one of gratitude. It's a privilege to have been born & lived in a democratic nation. Not everyone on this planet enjoys that freedom. Please do vote today. You will be exercising your right, but also expressing your gratitude...," Mr Mahindra had tweeted with a photo of him showing off his inked finger.