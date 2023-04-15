The Moment UP Gangster Atiq Ahmed Was Shot Dead At Point Blank Range In UP

Gangster Atiq Ahmed and his brother, flanked by several policemen, were interacting with reporters when a hand appeared out of nowhere and shot the two in the head. The men, who were handcuffed, collapsed right there, showed a video from the scene.

The men were being taken for a hospital check-up when they were attacked.

The murder, that was caught on camera, comes just days after Atiq Ahmed's son was killed in a police encounter.

Two people have been arrested, the lawyer of the murdered gangster told NDTV. The police are yet to issue a statement on the killings.

A former politician, about 100 cases, including kidnapping and murder, were filed against Atiq Ahmed. He was convicted in a kidnapping case.

He was also an accused in the 2005 murder of Bahujan Samaj Party MLA Raju Pal and the killing of Umesh Pal, the murdered MLA's lawyer, in February this year.