'The Countdown' With Prannoy Roy - Tamil Nadu Lok Sabha Polls: Highlights

On today's episode of 'The Countdown', Prannoy Roy and his team bring you ground reports, chats with voters and exclusive insights.

All India | Posted by | Updated: April 14, 2019 21:45 IST
Prannoy Roy also speaks to the latest political entrant on the block, Kamal Haasan.

Lok Sabha elections in Tamil is likely to have a direct bearing on the which party will form the government at the centre. On today's episode of 'The Countdown', Prannoy Roy and his team bring you ground reports, chats with voters and exclusive insights from Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, DMK's MK Stalin and AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran, who is also a nephew of VK Sasikala as well as the longtime aide of late J Jayalalithaa.

Dr Roy also speaks to the latest political entrant on the block, Kamal Haasan, as he faces his big test this year.

Here are the highlights of today's episode of 'The Countdown':


Apr 14, 2019
21:39 (IST)
Tamil Nadu has the highest urban population percentage in India
Apr 14, 2019
21:38 (IST)
Voter breakup in Tamil Nadu by religion, caste and literacy

#TheCountdown #TamilNadu

Apr 14, 2019
21:36 (IST)
"The UPA government under Dr Manmohan Singh, with DMK's support, delivered all the promises they made, but this government did nothing": DMK President MK Stalin
Apr 14, 2019
Apr 14, 2019
Apr 14, 2019
Apr 14, 2019
Apr 14, 2019
Apr 14, 2019
21:25 (IST)
Youth Disillusioned

"We are getting placements. Instead of getting placements from big corporates, we are offered placements from local companies. We expect Wipro, TCS but we get opportunities from only local companies," a young man tells NDTV
Apr 14, 2019
21:24 (IST)
Another young man says he will vote NOTA

"Nothing solid is happening in the government. Students wouldn't have much guts to say much on this. So NOTA"

Apr 14, 2019
21:22 (IST)
Jobs A Major Issue In Tamil Nadu

Man: I won't vote for anyone.

Uma Sudhir: NOTA?

Man: Not even NOTA.

Uma Sudhir: Why?

Man: Because when we vote, they ask us 100% housing tax, 100% water tax, 100% bus tax and they have 100% raises. Why should we vote for them? They get the salaries and we get the taxes. We don't want it

Man: 100% we have to pay excess and 100% they get raise. That's why I don't vote

Uma Sudhir: So you don't want to waste your votes?

Man: We are reducing the number of thieves
Apr 14, 2019
21:10 (IST)
Are national parties irrelevant in Tamil Nadu? Prannoy Roy and team analyse

#TamilNadu #TheCountdown
Apr 14, 2019
21:10 (IST)
Opposition unity is very high in Tamil Nadu

#TamilNadu #TheCountdown
Apr 14, 2019
21:10 (IST)
How Tamil Nadu politics changed after the loss of two prominent leaders - M Karunanidhi and Jayalalithaa
Apr 14, 2019
21:08 (IST)
Tamil Nadu is among the top 5 states with huge margin in votes
Apr 14, 2019
21:08 (IST)
Will Tamil Nadu see a landslide in 2019?

#TamilNadu #TheCountdown
Apr 14, 2019
21:07 (IST)
India, a land of landslide victories? Here's why

#TamilNadu #TheCountdown

Apr 14, 2019
