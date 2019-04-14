'The Countdown' With Prannoy Roy - Tamil Nadu Lok Sabha Polls: Highlights

Prannoy Roy also speaks to the latest political entrant on the block, Kamal Haasan.

Lok Sabha elections in Tamil is likely to have a direct bearing on the which party will form the government at the centre. On today's episode of 'The Countdown', Prannoy Roy and his team bring you ground reports, chats with voters and exclusive insights from Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, DMK's MK Stalin and AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran, who is also a nephew of VK Sasikala as well as the longtime aide of late J Jayalalithaa.

Dr Roy also speaks to the latest political entrant on the block, Kamal Haasan, as he faces his big test this year.

Here are the highlights of today's episode of 'The Countdown':