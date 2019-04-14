'The Countdown' With Prannoy Roy - Tamil Nadu Lok Sabha Polls: Highlights

Lok Sabha elections in Tamil is likely to have a direct bearing on the which party will form the government at the centre. On today's episode of 'The Countdown', Prannoy Roy and his team bring you ground reports, chats with voters and exclusive insights from Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, DMK's MK Stalin and AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran, who is also a nephew of VK Sasikala as well as the longtime aide of late J Jayalalithaa.
Dr Roy also speaks to the latest political entrant on the block, Kamal Haasan, as he faces his big test this year.
Here are the highlights of today's episode of 'The Countdown':
DMK chief MK Stalin on supporting Congress president Rahul Gandhi as Prime Minister
Women not safe in Tamil Nadu, says DMK President MK Stalin
DMK Chief MK Stalin on his biggest takeaway from father Karunanidhi's life
"The people of Tamil Nadu miss Karunanidhi a lot": MK Stalin on his father
With Jayalalithaa's absence, the party (AIADMK) is in a shambles": DMK President MK Stalin to NDTV
"We are getting placements. Instead of getting placements from big corporates, we are offered placements from local companies. We expect Wipro, TCS but we get opportunities from only local companies," a young man tells NDTV
"Nothing solid is happening in the government. Students wouldn't have much guts to say much on this. So NOTA"
Uma Sudhir: NOTA?
Man: Not even NOTA.
Uma Sudhir: Why?
Man: Because when we vote, they ask us 100% housing tax, 100% water tax, 100% bus tax and they have 100% raises. Why should we vote for them? They get the salaries and we get the taxes. We don't want it
Man: 100% we have to pay excess and 100% they get raise. That's why I don't vote
Prannoy Roy's analysis: Who will fill Tamil Nadu's political vacuum?
