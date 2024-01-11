The Controversy Around Actor Nayanthara's Film 'Annapoorani' Explained

The first information report (FIR) by the Hindu Sewa Parishad pointed to scenes in the film, including one where Nayanthara, who plays the daughter of a temple priest, offers namaz wearing a hijab before making biryani.

The FIR claimed that, in one segment, a friend of the character played by Nayanthara "brainwashes" her into cutting meat, "claiming that Lord Ram and Goddess Sita also consumed meat".

The FIR against the actor comes weeks after a similar police case was filed against Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Jitendra Awhad over his purported comment claiming Lord Ram consumed meat went viral on social media. In the purported video, Mr Awhad had claimed Lord Ram would have eaten meat due to the lack of vegetarian food in the forest during his exile.

Mr Awhad, however, stood by his statement, saying 80 per cent of India are non-vegetarian and are also devotees of Lord Ram. "My statements were factual. A systematic attempt is being made to make Ram a vegetarian. Over 80 per cent people of this country are non-vegetarian, and they are devotees of Lord Ram," he said.