The 73rd Raising Day Of Indian Army's Western Command

The 73rd Raising Day of the Western Command, the frontline operational command of the Indian Army, was celebrated on Tuesday. To commemorate the occasion, Lt Gen RP Singh, Army Commander, Western Command laid wreath at the 'Veer Smriti', Chandimandir, to pay homage to the gallant heroes of the Western Command. He also conveyed felicitations and best wishes to all ranks, veterans, civilian employees and families, a defence statement said.

Lt Gen RP Singh inaugurated the facility of an online grievance redressal at Chandimandir Military Station to help address the issues of the veterans.

The Command was raised in 1947 as the Delhi and East Punjab Command and subsequently re-designated as Western Command in January 1948. In 1954, the headquarters of the Command moved to Shimla. After the India-Pak conflict of 1971, the Northern Command was carved out of the Western Command to assume operational responsibility of Jammu and Kashmir. Finally in 1985, headquarters of the Western Command moved to its present location at Chandimandir.

With 'Ever Westwards' being its clarion call, the Western Command was instrumental in blunting the Pakistani aggression in 1947, 1965 and 1971. The Western Command has also time and again, provided relief to the civilian population, the statement said. Be it during natural calamities or participating in nation building activities, troops of the Western Command have always been in the forefront in providing aid to civil authorities.