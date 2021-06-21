Thaw In Sena-BJP Ties? 'Maharashtra Coalition United,' Says Sanjay Raut

File photo from Uddhav Thackeray and PM Modi's meeting on Maratha quota.

The possibility of a patch-up between the Shiv Sena and the BJP in Maharashtra has gained strength over a series of events including Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's direct attack on ally Congress, just days after his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

After a sharp and public row over Congress leader Nana Patole's comments about going it alone in the next assembly election, the Shiv Sena as well as the Congress have denied any threat to the Maha Vikas Aghadi Government in Maharashtra.

"Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP stand united, we are committed to run the government for five years. Outsiders who want to form government and are restless after losing power may try, but the government will continue. Attempts may be made to create cracks between the Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena but it won't work," Sena leader Sanjay Raut, told news agency ANI today.

Nana Patole also said on Sunday that his party would back Uddhav Thackeray with all its might until he completed his term. He also said there will not be any problem from Congress to the state government.

"Our leader Sonia Gandhi's stand to be a part of the MVA was to prevent the BJP from coming to power. However, it had no mention that we are permanent in alliance (to fight elections)," he said.

"The Congress stands strong with Uddhav Thackeray with all its might for all five years. There won't be any problem (to the alliance) from the Congress. Our leader Soniaji has already given that assurance and as a state president, I am also of the same opinion," he said.

On Saturday, Uddhav Thackeray took a sharp swipe at the Congress, his ally since 2019, when the Shiv Sena broke up with the BJP and formed a coalition with the Nationalist Congress Party and the Congress to take power in Maharashtra.

"If we do not offer solutions to people's problems but only talked about going it alone in politics, people will beat us with chappals. They will not listen to our party-centric, ambitious talk of contesting elections alone," Mr Thackeray said at a party gathering on the Shiv Sena foundation day.

Mr Thackeray did not name the Congress but was clearly referring to Mr Patole's comments.

"Sena is not desperate for power....we will not unnecessarily carry others' burden. We will always take a firm stand to protect the interests of common man. Even we can give a call for contesting elections without alliance," Mr Thackeray said.

The Sena chief did not once attack the BJP, which was telling after his meeting with PM Modi on June 8.

Officially, that meeting in Delhi was on the demand for Maratha quota and Mr Thackeray's appeal for the Centre's help after it was struck down by the Supreme Court.

What was viewed with interest, however, was a one-on-one meeting between the two at Mr Thackeray's request.

Just two days after that meeting, Sena leader Sanjay Raut's comments on the Prime Minister were remarkably different from his usual attacks.

Responding to a question on media reports that the RSS had advised the BJP to use local leaders instead of PM Modi as their face in state polls, Mr Raut had said: "I don't want to comment on it. There is no official statement on it. BJP owes its success in the last seven years to Modi. At present, Modi is still the tallest leader of the country and BJP."

Adding to another layer to these developments, Shiv Sena MLA Prateep Sarnaik on Sunday urged his party to team up with the BJP again just to save its leaders from being harassed by central investigation agencies.

"It is better to join hands with Prime Minister Narendra Modi again as Shiv Sainiks feel that would save the Sena leaders...from problems," he said in a letter to Uddhav Thackeray.

Mr Sarnaik also said the former allies must patch up "before it is too late", especially for upcoming corporation elections, including those in Mumbai and Thane.

Though the BJP and the Sena are not allies anymore, he said, their senior leaders have good relations and that "we should make use of this".