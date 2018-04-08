"That's How I Do It": UP Cop Whips Rape Accused With Belt In Police Station When the sub-inspector was alerted that somebody might be filming his act, he said, "he wasn't scared"

240 Shares EMAIL PRINT The girl's family had alleged that the man had kidnapped and raped her for two weeks. Mau, Uttar Pradesh: A sub-inspector in Uttar Pradesh flogged a man with a belt and interrogated him based on a complaint by the family of a teen who they alleged was raped by him. The assault was caught on a video in which the cop can be heard questioning him while thrashing him.



He is seen directing some men, in uniform, to hold him against a pillar in what looks like a courtyard of the police station in Mau. Other police personnel can be seen in the video, but they don't bother to stop him.



After the video went viral, the Station House Officer of the Mau police station acknowledged the incident and sent a report to the Superintendent of Police. "Swift action will be taken," a senior officer said.



A Class 11 student, who stayed with her aunt in Mau's Ghosi area, went missing on March 13. Her family alleged that a young man from their village kidnapped her and took her to a friend's place where he raped her for at least two weeks. He promised to marry her, the family claimed.



However, after he dropped her back, the family took her to a police station to file a complaint.



The police arrested the accused and sent the teen for a medical test. The video which surfaced recently showed the cop accusing the man and demanding to know where he took her. The angry cop continued to whip him and even used cuss words when he claimed "that's how I beat such men". He warned him to confess else the lashing won't stop.



When he was alerted that somebody might be filming his act, he said, "he wasn't scared".



The test report of the girl, however, couldn't confirm rape and the man was allowed to go.



An inquiry has been ordered and investigations are on, police said.



With inputs from ANI



