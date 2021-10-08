'Thanks To PM Modi, Festive Spirit Has Faded': Rahul Gandhi On Price Rise

In a tweet, Rahul Gandhi quoted a news report that price rise has hit the common people hard (File)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, saying thanks to him the "festive spirit has faded" due to sustained inflation.

In a tweet, Mr Gandhi quoted a news report that price rise has hit the common people hard with petrol becoming dearer by Rs 2.35 and diesel by Rs 3 in 11 days.

"The prices of petrol, diesel and food items and LPG are continuing to rise. Thanks to Modi Ji, the festive spirit has faded," he said in a tweet in Hindi with the hashtag "price hike".