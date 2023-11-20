"Thank You PM For Raising Our Spirits, We'll Bounce Back": Mohammad Shami

An emotional Mohammad Shami hugged Prime Minister Modi when he met him.

Over a billion hearts broke last night after Australia beat India in the World Cup final at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad to lift the title for the sixth time.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was present yesterday in the stadium to watch the match, met the players of Team India in their dressing room to "raise their spirits" and stand with the team after the defeat.

An emotional Mohammad Shami hugged Prime Minister Modi when he met him in the dressing room. The star bowler was the highest wicket-ticket in the tournament.

Posting a picture on X, Mohammad Shami wrote, "Unfortunately yesterday was not our day. I would like to thank all Indians for supporting our team and me throughout the tournament. Thankful to PM Modi for especially coming to the dressing room and raising our spirits. We will bounce back!

"PM Narendra Modi's visit to the dressing room yesterday was special and very motivating," Ravindra Jadeja said.

"Dear Team India, Your talent and determination through the World Cup was noteworthy. You've played with great spirit and brought immense pride to the nation. We stand with you today and always.", PM Modi wrote in his message to Team India after the loss.

Over 1.4 billion fans in India and around the world hoped to see the Indian team lift the golden cup after 12 years. The team, which was unbeaten for 10 matches in the tournament, fell short against Australia. Batting first, India scored 240 in 50 overs. The Aussies managed to chase the target with the help of Travis Head's emphatic 137.

India and Australia will face each other in a five-match T20 series. The first match will be hosted in Andhra Pradesh on Thursday.