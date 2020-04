62 buildings in Mumbra in the city have been sealed to stop the virus spread: Official (Representational)

The Thane Municipal Corporation will divide the city into ''Red'', ''Orange'' and ''Green'' zones as per the intensity of the outbreak and the number of COVID-19 patients, officials said on Sunday.

Areas without any COVID-19 case will be part of the green zone, and its borders sealed and movement banned to stop any chances of infection, like Kopri, said a TMC official.

An official said 62 buildings in Mumbra in the city have been sealed to stop the virus spread.