Thane Man Stabbed To Death For Refusing To Give Money For Liquor

A man allegedly stabbed to death a 29-year-old welder in Maharashtra's Thane city after the latter refused to give him money to buy liquor, an official said on Monday.

The incident took place at around 1 am on Sunday when the victim went out of his house in Ram Nagar area of Wagle Estate to answer nature's call and met the 32-year-old accused, who worked as a driver and resided in the same locality, Srinagar police station's senior inspector Kirankumar Kabadi said.

The accused, who was inebriated, asked the victim for money to buy liquor. When the victim refused, the accused allegedly stabbed him to death with a knife. The victim died on the spot, the official said.

After being alerted, police rushed to the spot. They sent the body to a government hospital for post-mortem and recovered the blood-stained knife, he said.

The accused was later arrested and booked under Indian Penal Code Section 302 (murder). He was produced before a local magistrate who remanded him in police custody till October 26, the official said.

