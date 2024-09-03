Thane Man Duped Of Rs 4 Lakh On Promise Of Foreign Currency Exchange: Cops

Based on his complaint, an case was registered on Monday (Representational)

A 51-year-old man was allegedly duped of Rs 4 lakh by three people who offered to exchange his foreign currency at Dombivli in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Tuesday.

The victim, a wholesale medicine supplier, contacted the accused through an acquaintance and they offered to give him 700 Dinars in exchange of Rs 12 lakh.

On August 31, the trio met the victim around noon at Nilje in Dombivli East and repeated the offer to give 700 Dirhams in exchange for Rs 12 lakh. As he agreed, they took the first tranche of Rs 4 lakh from him. The accused handed over a bag to him, saying that it contained Dinars. They left the spot soon afterwards, he said.

But when he opened the bag, he found that it contained blank papers. He tried to reach out to them after that but in vain. Having realised that he had been cheated, the victim filed the complaint with the police, he said.

Based on his complaint, an case was registered on Monday and a probe was underway, the official said, adding that no arrest has been made yet.

