Thane Man Cheated of Rs 5.24 Lakh On Promise Of Medicine Business

No arrest has been made so far

A 51-year-old man from Maharashtra's Thane district has allegedly been cheated of Rs 5.24 lakh by a Delhi-based person who offered to arrange a medicine distribution business for him with the Indian Railways, police said on Monday.

The victim had worked as an accountant with a hospitality firm but became jobless during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He got to know from an acquittance that a person from Delhi was arranging for some business, an official from Navghar police station said quoting the victim's complaint.

The accused allegedly offered medicine distribution business with the Indian Railways to the victim and took Rs 12.79 lakh from him between February 2021 and July 2022, he said.

Later, the accused did not fulfill the promise and returned Rs 7.55 lakh to the victim, but failed to pay the balance amount, the official said.

The victim filed a police complaint on Saturday, based on which the Navghar police registered a case against the accused under Indian Penal Code Section 420 (cheating), he said.

No arrest has been made so far, the police added.