Thane Couples Protest Mumbai Civic Body's Cycle Track During Wedding

Citizen activists have been protesting the cycle track which is said to be a "destructive project".

The young brides and grooms in a wedding in Maharashtra's Thane used their special day to do their bit to save the Sanjay Gandhi National Park, Vihar Lake and Powai Lake from Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) cycle track project also called - Green Wheels Along the Blue Lines.

Dressed in their wedding attire, four of them held placards that read: "Save Vihar Lake", "Our future is at stake, please don't steal our Powai Lake and SGNP (Sanjay Gandhi National Park)".

Citizen activists have been protesting the cycle track which is said to be a "destructive project" that is hampering the fragile ecology of the Sanjay Gandhi National Park.

On November 1, the Bombay High Court put a stay on the Powai side of the project, however, work continues inside the national park and at the periphery of the Vihar Lake.