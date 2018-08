Police said that they were futher probing the murder of the businessman (Representational)

A 54-year-old businessman was found killed by unidentified persons at Ulhasnagar in Maharashtra's Thane district, police today said.

Prakash Kashani, the victim, was found dead in his flat with his head smashed by a piece of wood this morning.

Mr Kashani lived with his family elsewhere in the town, but last night he was sleeping in his another flat, his wife told police.

Police registered a case of murder under section 302, said inspector V C Dolas. Further probe is on.