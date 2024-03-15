'Thalaivar 171 - Code Red': How Scammers Used Rajinikanth To Fool Actors

At the centre of this scam is a self-proclaimed casting director named Suresh Kumar

A video opens with a jazz track playing on the backdrop of an old audio cassette tape. A picturesque setting then announces a film directed by a man called Lars Peeters. The video reportedly sent to aspiring actors, is meant to serve as a call for casting auditions for a blockbuster film featuring the actor Rajinikanth. Except, it is an elaborate scam.

In Karnataka's Bengaluru, fraudsters have offered aspiring actors roles in an upcoming movie titled 'Thalaivar 171 - Code Red'. The individuals, under the guise of casting directors, preyed upon the actors, duping them of large sums of money for promised roles that never existed.

A victim of the scam, Mrudula, alleged that she had been swindled out of Rs 3.9 lakh after being enticed with the prospect of acting alongside the legendary Rajnikanth. The perpetrators purportedly lured her in by posting fraudulent casting calls and movie posters on social media platforms.

At the centre of this scam is a self-proclaimed casting director named Suresh Kumar, who stands accused of orchestrating the entire operation. According to the police, Suresh exploited the aspirations of hopeful actors by accepting payments of Rs 3.94 lakh from Mrudula in exchange for a promised role in the fictitious movie.

After realising that she had been scammed, Mrudula filed a complaint at the Cyber Police Station in Bengaluru. Further investigation into the incident is underway, police said.