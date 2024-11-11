Thai Woman Fired At For Resisting Sexual Harassment In Udaipur: Police

The victim bit the accused in self-defence, police said. (Representational)

Four men have been arrested for firing at a Thai woman after she tried to resist an alleged molestation attempt by one of them in Udaipur, police said on Monday.

The 24-year-old survivor is undergoing treatment at the Udaipur District Hospital and is now out of danger, they added.

The accused were identified as Rahul Gurjar (25), Akshay Khubchandani (25), Dhruv Suhalka (21), and Mahim Chaudhary (20), Superintendent of Police (SP) Yogesh Goyal said.

According to the SP, the victim was staying in a hotel in Udaipur with a female friend and around 1:30 am on Saturday, she left the hotel alone under the pretext of meeting some friends, who took her to another hotel room for a liquor party.

When one of the men, Rahul Gurjar, tried to molest her, the victim bit him in self-defence, the SP said.

In anger, Gurjar allegedly shot at the woman with his country-made pistol, he added.

The four men, however, got panicked and rushed the woman to a private hospital, where they left her and fled. She was later referred to the district hospital for treatment of a bullet injury near her ribs, Goyal said.

