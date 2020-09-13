Terrorists Open Fire On Security Forces In Jammu And Kashmir's Pulwama: Police

The security forces retaliated forcing the terrorists to flee, an official said (Representational)

Terrorists attacked a team of security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district today, but there are no reports of any loss of life, police said.

"Around 5:45pm, terrorists fired on a party of Army's Rashtriya Rifles at Parigam in south Kashmir's Pulwama," a police official said.

The security forces retaliated forcing the terrorists to flee, he said.

There are no reports of any loss of life or injury, he said.

The area has been cordoned off and a search operation has been launched to catch the attackers, the official said, adding that more details are awaited.