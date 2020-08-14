2 Cops Killed As Terrorists Fire At Police Team On Outskirts Of Srinagar

Two Jammu and Kashmir policemen have died after their convoy came under attack from terrorists on the outskirts of Srinagar this morning, police said. The police team came under attack at Nowgam, on the outskirts of Srinagar city.

Three police personnel were injured in the attack. Two of the personnel died during treatment at the hospital, police said.

"Terrorists fired indiscriminately upon police party near Nowgam Bypass. 3 police personnel injured. They were shifted to hospital for treatment where two among them attained martyrdom. Area cordoned off. Further details shall follow," tweeted the Kashmir Zone police.

The attack has come as the security is on very high alert in the wake of the Independence Day.