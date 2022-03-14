Terrorists Behind 2 Target Killings, Soldier's Murder Arrested: J&K Cops

Efforts are on to track down the mastermind behind these killings, police said

The Jammu and Kashmir Police say they have cracked the case of two targeted attacks and the abduction and murder of an armyman that took place last week.

The killers involved in the three attacks have been arrested and efforts are on to track down the mastermind behind these killings, police said on Monday.

There has been a spurt in terrorist violence and target attacks in the last two weeks in Jammu and Kashmir. Eight people, including three sarpanchs or village chiefs, have been killed.

Police said three men who were involved into the killing of Shabir Ahmad Mir, a BJP leader and sarpanch in Kulgam district, were arrested on Monday. Mir was shot point blank on Friday. He was the third panchayat member killed by terrorists in 10 days.

According to the police, arms and ammunition including two pistol used in Mir's killing have been recovered from the accused.

In another case of abduction and murder of an army soldier Sameer Ahmad Malla, police said a terrorist associate of Lashkar-e-Taiba was arrested in Budgam.

According to Inspector General Vijay Kumar, three other persons involved in the murder have been identified.

"Case of death of soldier Sameer Ahmad Malla of Khag Budgam turned to be terror act of abduction and murder. One terrorist associate of LeT terror outfit involved in the crime arrested. Other three LeT terrorists involved also identified and shall soon be dealt under law," the police tweeted.

On Sunday, the police said a terrorist and his associate were arrested within 24 hours of the killing of an off-duty Central Reserve Police Force or CRPF jawan. Mukhtar Ahmad who was on leave at home was killed in Shopian district on Saturday.

A pistol used in the attack was also recovered from the arrested terrorist.