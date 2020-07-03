Terrorist Who Killed CRPF Jawan, 6-Year-Old Shot Dead In Srinagar Encounter

Terrorist Zahid Dass was shot dead in an encounter last night.

A terrorist, who had killed a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan and six-year-old boy in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag last week, was shot dead yesterday night in an encounter in Srinagar, police said. Zahid Dass had manage to escape on Tuesday after security forces cornered him in Anantnag.

The troops of the Special Operations Group and the CRPF launched a joint security operation last night in Malbagh area of Srinagar. A CRPF jawan was also killed in line of duty during the encounter.

"#Killer of JKP & CRPF personnel at #Bijbehara #Anantnag and one 6 years old boy, #terrorist Zahid Daas killed in yesterday's #encounter at #Srinagar. Big success for JKP & CRPF: IGP Kashmir @JmuKmrPolice," the Kashmir Zone Police tweeted this morning.

Last week, a CRPF jawan was killed when a road opening team near Padshahi Bagh bridge in Bijbehara area in Anantnag came under attack.

Six-year-old Nihaan Bhat was sleeping in a parked car in the area when he was hit by a bullet during the terror attack on June 26. Police say the terrorist was on a bike and opened fire from a pistol. The killing provoked immense anger and condemnation.

Soon after the attack, the police released a photo of Zahid Dass, a terrorist of the radical group Islamic State (ISJK).

On Tuesday, Zahid Dass and two other terrorists were cornered in Anantnag; however, he managed to escape. The other two terrorists were shot dead.

Forty-eight terrorists were killed last month in separate encounters.

Last month, J&K police chief Dilbag Singh said that more than 100 terrorists have been killed this year. "During the last five-and-a-half months, over 100 terrorists have been neutralised, out of them 50 plus were from the Hizbul Mujahideen, around 20 from the Lashkar-e-Taiba, 20 from the Jaish-e-Mohammed and the rest from smaller outfits like Al-Badr, Ansar Gazwatul Hind," Mr Singh said.







