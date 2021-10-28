Terrorist Who Was Going To Kill Shopkeeper In Shot Dead: J&K Police

The Jammu and Police said today that a terrorist was gunned down by security forces during a retaliatory firing in Baramulla district, about 50 km from Srinagar. The terrorist was shot dead after he fired at the security forces when he was intercepted on his way to kill a shopkeeper, they said, adding that the terrorist was involved in the killing of two civilians from Bihar earlier this month.

One pistol, a loaded magazine and a grenade were recovered from his possession, the police said.

"Killed terrorist is hybrid type, identified as Javed Ah Wani of Kulgam district and he has assisted terrorist Gulzar (who was killed on 20th Oct) in the killing of two labourers from Bihar in Wanpoh. He was on a mission to target one shopkeeper in Baramulla," the police said.

Two labourers from Bihar were gunned down by terrorists in Kulgam district on October 17, taking the number of civilians killed in targeted attacks in J&K this month to 11. The attack was the third attack on non-local labourers in less than 24 hours.

The killings have created some panic among others from the state working in the Kashmir Valley.