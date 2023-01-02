Rajouri Terror Attack's Death Count Climbs To 4, Search On For Suspects

The condition of those injured is very critical, a doctor at Rajouri medical college said.

The death count in the terrorist attack at Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district has climbed to four after one of the injured civilians died in hospital.

Nine others injured in the incident are being treated, and doctors at the Government Medical College, Rajouri, said the condition of some of them is "very critical". Some of those critically injured have been airlifted to Jammu.

The incident took place at Dangri village last evening. Two armed terrorists barged into three homes and opened indiscriminate fire, police officers have said. A massive search operation has been launched to track down the terrorists.

Medical Superintendent of the college, Dr Mehmood H Bajar, has confirmed the death of four persons and said two of those injured have been airlifted to Jammu for better treatment, the PTI reported.

The victims have been identified as Deepak Kumar, Satish Kumar and Pritam Lal and Shiv Pal.

This is the second incident of civilian killings in Rajouri district in the past two weeks, after two people were killed outside an Army camp on December 16.

The headman of Dangri village has slammed authorities, calling the attack a major security lapse, the PTI reported. There was a threat perception and searches were conducted in some areas of the district, he said.

The attack has sparked panic in the district. Several organisations have called for a strike today to protest against the incident and demand swift action. The BJP has supported the bandh call.

A group of people gathered outside the Rajouri hospital raised slogans against Pakistan and terrorists for killing innocent people. Slogans were also raised against Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, the Union Territory administration and security agencies.