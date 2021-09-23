Terrorist Open Fire, Injure Civilian In J&K's Shopian: Police

The police have cordoned off the area of the attack (Representational)

Terrorists on Wednesday opened fire on a civilian in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian, the police said. The area has been cordoned off and searches in the area are underway.

The police have identified the civilian who is a shopkeeper and a resident of Dangerpora Chitragam Kalan.

According to the police, the civilian has suffered gunshot injuries in his leg and was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment where his condition is said to be stable.

"Today at about 9:45 pm, the Shopian Police received information about a terror crime incident in at Chitragam Kalan area of Shopian where terrorists had fired upon a civilian. Senior Police officers reached the terror crime spot," the statement issued by the J-K police read.

"Preliminary investigation revealed that terrorists had fired upon a civilian identified as Jeever Hameed Bhat (shopkeeper by profession) son of Ab Hameed Bhat resident of Chitragam Shopian. In this terror incident, he received gunshot injuries in his leg. He has been evacuated to a nearby hospital for treatment where his condition is said to be stable," it said.

A case has been registered in the matter and an investigation into the matter is underway.