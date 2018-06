A rifle and a handgun were recovered from the terrorists (Representational)

One terrorist was killed while two others were arrested following an encounter between security forces and suspected cadres of United Tribal Liberation Front (P), police said today. The gun fight occurred near Kuran Madrassa Ahmedabad in Jiribam district late last night, police said adding that two cadres managed to escape.Security forces belonging to Assam Rifles took part in the encounter and recovered an M16 rifle and one handgun, police said.