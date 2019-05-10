Terrorist Killed In Shopian Linked With ISIS-Inspired Group: Police

Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbagh Singh said the terrorist, Ishfaq Ahmed, was earlier associated with Tehreek-ul-Mujahideen.

All India | | Updated: May 10, 2019 17:32 IST
Arms and ammunition were recovered from the site where the brief exchange of fire took place.


Srinagar: 

A terrorist associated with ISIS-inspired group was killed in an encounter with security forces today at Shopian, Jammu and Kashmir, the police said.

"A terrorist identified as Ishfaq Ahmed has been killed. He was once arrested when he was associated with Tehreek-ul-Mujahideen and prior to his release, he joined the ISIS-inspired group. Another terrorist managed to escape," he said.

Arms and ammunition were recovered from the site where the brief exchange of fire took place.



