PM Thanks Mexico's President For Support In India's Fight Agains Terrorism

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has met Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo and thanked her for the support extended by her country to India in its fight against terrorism.

During their meeting on the sidelines of the G7 Summit on Tuesday, PM Modi congratulated Sheinbaum on her historic electoral victory, making her the first female president of Mexico in two centuries.

This was the first meeting between the two leaders.

"The Prime Minister thanked President Sheinbaum for the support extended by Mexico in India's fight against terrorism," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.

India carried out precision strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir last month in response to the April 22 Pahalgam attack, which killed 26 people.

During the meeting, the two leaders also shared views on pressing global and regional issues, and the priorities of the Global South.

"Had a very good meeting with President Claudia Sheinbaum of Mexico. Personally congratulated her on her historic electoral win, becoming the first female Mexican President in two centuries," PM Modi said on X.

"We both see immense potential in India-Mexico ties growing even stronger in the times to come, especially in sectors like agriculture, semiconductors, critical minerals, healthcare and more. We also talked about ways to enhance people-to-people ties," he added.

During the meeting, the two leaders underscored the historical bonds of friendship between India and Mexico. They agreed to work towards further expanding ties in the areas of trade, investment, start-ups, innovation, science and technology and the automotive sector, and to promote people-to-people exchanges, MEA statement said.

They also highlighted the growing trade and investment cooperation between the two countries.

"The growing opportunities in the pharmaceutical sector, where India can play an important role in supplying and producing affordable quality medicines and other pharmaceutical products, as also in agricultural and holistic health, figured prominently in the discussions," it added.

President Sheinbaum appreciated India's strides in technology, innovation and digital public infrastructure and expressed desire for cooperation with India in these areas, MEA said.

Prime Minister Modi underlined that the two countries should explore collaboration in the fields of semiconductors, AI, Quantum and critical minerals, it said.

The leaders also noted upcoming engagements between the think-tank communities of the two sides, and the vibrant cultural and people-to-people ties between the two countries, which will promote tourism flows as well, it added.

"Boosting India-Mexico warm & historical ties. PM @narendramodi met President Dr @Claudiashein of Mexico, on the sidelines of 51st G7 Summit in Kananaskis, Canada," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a post on X.

"Both sides discussed avenues to further deepen India-Mexico cooperation in trade, pharmaceuticals, S&T, digital innovation and shared perspectives on key global & regional issues, including priorities of the Global South," he added.

PM Modi, who is in Canada for the first time in a decade, was earlier welcomed by his Canadian counterpart Mark Carney on his arrival here for the G7 Outreach Session.

