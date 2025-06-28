NDTV Exclusive: Pakistan Rebuilding Terror Launchpads Destroyed In Operation Sindoor

Pakistan has begun rebuilding terrorist launchpads and training camps that were destroyed during India's precision military strikes under Operation Sindoor in May, sources have said. A coordinated effort, with the full backing of the Pakistani military, spy agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), and government, is underway to reconstitute these critical nodes of terror infrastructure, primarily in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and adjoining areas.

According to intelligence sources, a series of small and high-tech terror facilities are being developed in dense forest areas along the Line of Control (LoC) to evade surveillance and attack. The move comes weeks after Operation Sindoor destroyed multiple terror bases that were used by groups such as Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Hizbul Mujahideen, and The Resistance Front (TRF).

Rebuilding Efforts Underway

The camps being rebuilt include those previously destroyed in areas such as Luni, Putwal, Tipu Post, Jamil Post, Umranwali, Chaprar Forward, Chhota Chak, and Janglora. Intelligence sources say that these sites are now being re-equipped with modern technologies to mask thermal, radar, and satellite signatures, to safeguard them from India.

New terror infrastructure is also being constructed in Kel, Sardi, Dudhnial, Athmuqam, Jura, Lipa, Pachiban, Kahuta, Kotli, Khuiratta, Mandhar, Nikail, Chamankot, and Jankote. These locations are strategically chosen for their difficult terrain and thick vegetation, allowing for concealment from drone and satellite surveillance.

Sources confirmed that the ISI has devised a plan to break up large training camps into smaller, dispersed facilities, each housing fewer than 200 terrorists at a time. This move is being initiated to avoid a large concentration of terrorists at one place in the event of Indian airstrikes.

Each of these mini-camps will have its own dedicated perimeter security, manned by specially trained guards from Pakistan Army units, equipped with advanced surveillance equipment such as thermal sensors, low-frequency radar systems, and drone countermeasures.

High-Level Coordination Between ISI and Terror Groups

Indian intelligence agencies have intercepted communications pointing to a high-level meeting that took place recently in Bahawalpur. Present at this meeting were senior commanders from Jaish, Lashkar, Hizbul Mujahideen, and TRF, along with ISI officials.

Bahawalpur, in southern Punjab, was one of the primary targets in Operation Sindoor. The city is widely known to be the headquarters of Jaish-e-Mohammed, the terrorist organisation led by Masood Azhar. The group has claimed responsibility for, or has been linked to, several high-profile attacks in India, including the 2001 Parliament attack and the 2019 Pulwama suicide bombing.

The meeting reportedly focused on restructuring command chains, reallocating resources, and initiating recruitment drives in both Pakistan and Kashmir. The ISI is said to be supervising the re-establishment of these camps.

In images accessed by NDTV, banners and posters featuring words like 'Martyrs of Bahawalpur' were set up in several areas. A video accessed by NDTV, shows what is believed to be a condolence event for terrorists killed in Operation Sndoor. In the video, masked men carrying guns are posted outside large tents and are patting down people attending the event.

Sources have also said that a portion of international financial aid received by Pakistan from institutions such as the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) is being diverted to finance the reconstruction of these terror camps.

Operation Sindoor: India's Retaliation

Operation Sindoor, launched by India in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people, targeted infrastructure linked to major terror groups across PoK and parts of mainland Pakistan without breaching the Line of Control or the international boundary.

Indigenous drones, loitering munitions, long-range guided weapons, and air-defence systems like the Akash surface-to-air missile were deployed.

The Indian Air Force played a key role by jamming Chinese-supplied Pakistani air defence systems and executing precision strikes in just 23 minutes. Intelligence and reconnaissance inputs were provided by at least ten ISRO-operated satellites, which were crucial in identifying high-value targets.

Satellite imagery from Maxar Technologies revealed extensive destruction at nine terror-linked sites, including the Markaz Subhan Allah compound in Bahawalpur and the Markaz Taiba complex in Muridke. These locations were training and ideological centres for Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba, respectively.

Following four days of precision strikes, artillery exchanges, and air engagements, both India and Pakistan agreed to halt all hostilities by the evening of May 10.